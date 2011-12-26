MUMBAI Dec 26 Guar seed futures in India
ended lower on Monday after the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), in order to cub volatility,
increased the deposit on buy contracts.
* The January guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 6,976 rupees
per 100 kg, down 3.61 percent.
* The NCDEX has raised the deposit required on guar gum and
seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to limit
speculative trade, after the market regulator investigates
recent price spikes.
* This is the third such move in a month, after similar
levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the margin total to 30
percent on contracts to buy on the exchange.
* The market regulator has started investigation into the
price movement after the prices of guar seed and gum more than
doubled since the beginning of May 2011.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed plunged 530.5 rupees
to end at 6,481 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures rose as traders chose to cover short positions
after prices fell more than 6 percent last week, while increased
demand from millers in spot markets and lower stocks supported.
* The January chana contract ended 3.99 percent up
at 3,308 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 98 rupees to 3,312
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract high on
buying due to a decline in daily spot supplies and strong export
demand, analysts said.
* The most active January jeera contract gained 3.26
percent to close at 16,147 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
high of 16,263 rupees earlier in the day.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 159 rupees to 14,989
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell due to an increase in supplies from the
new season crop and a slowdown in exports.
* January pepper fell 1.48 percent to close at
33,025 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 961
rupees to 33,539 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high on a fall in
spot supplies at Erode and concerns about the yield of the crop
due to water scarcity, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract rose 3.98 percent to
close at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract
high of 4,808 rupees earlier in the day.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down seven rupees to 5,348
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soyoil futures extended the previous week's gains to their
highest level in almost four years, on concerns bad weather may
squeeze soyoil supplies from South America and palm oil
availability in Asia, analysts said.
* Futures in soybean rose on good demand in the spot market,
while those in rapeseed--India's main winter-sown oilseed--edged
higher as the domestic area planted with the crop was lower,
they said.
* The January soyoil contract ended up 1.9 percent
at 706.3 rupees per 10 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of
708.3 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract
since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.95
percent to 2,437.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
climbed 1.13 percent to 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 6.05 rupees to
701.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 8 rupees to 2,423
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
climbed 40 rupees to 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, according to data from the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)