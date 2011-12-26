MUMBAI Dec 26 Guar seed futures in India ended lower on Monday after the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), in order to cub volatility, increased the deposit on buy contracts.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 6,976 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.61 percent.

* The NCDEX has raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to limit speculative trade, after the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

* This is the third such move in a month, after similar levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the margin total to 30 percent on contracts to buy on the exchange.

* The market regulator has started investigation into the price movement after the prices of guar seed and gum more than doubled since the beginning of May 2011.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed plunged 530.5 rupees to end at 6,481 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose as traders chose to cover short positions after prices fell more than 6 percent last week, while increased demand from millers in spot markets and lower stocks supported.

* The January chana contract ended 3.99 percent up at 3,308 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 98 rupees to 3,312 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract high on buying due to a decline in daily spot supplies and strong export demand, analysts said.

* The most active January jeera contract gained 3.26 percent to close at 16,147 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high of 16,263 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 159 rupees to 14,989 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to an increase in supplies from the new season crop and a slowdown in exports.

* January pepper fell 1.48 percent to close at 33,025 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 961 rupees to 33,539 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures struck a fresh contract high on a fall in spot supplies at Erode and concerns about the yield of the crop due to water scarcity, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract rose 3.98 percent to close at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,808 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down seven rupees to 5,348 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures extended the previous week's gains to their highest level in almost four years, on concerns bad weather may squeeze soyoil supplies from South America and palm oil availability in Asia, analysts said.

* Futures in soybean rose on good demand in the spot market, while those in rapeseed--India's main winter-sown oilseed--edged higher as the domestic area planted with the crop was lower, they said.

* The January soyoil contract ended up 1.9 percent at 706.3 rupees per 10 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 708.3 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.95 percent to 2,437.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed climbed 1.13 percent to 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 6.05 rupees to 701.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 8 rupees to 2,423 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 40 rupees to 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, according to data from the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)