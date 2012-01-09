MUMBAI Jan 9 India's guar seed futures
continued their rally to a fresh record high on Monday,
shrugging off fears that the measures taken by the commodities
market regulator to curb volatility could dampen sentiment.
* The guar seed January contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 4 percent up
at a new record high of 8,207 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued showcause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
* Last month, FMC increased the special margin levied on
guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30
percent.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 424 rupees to
8,163 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures fell in a choppy trade as tepid demand and
higher supplies in spot markets outweighed a decline in pulses
sowing area and lower stocks with traders in the current rabi
(winter-sowing) season, analysts said.
* January chana contract closed down 0.14 percent at
3,428 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 8 rupees to 3,433
rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher, buoyed by firm
global markets, though rainfall in oilseeds growing areas
limited the gains, analysts said.
* January soyoil contract gained 1.54 percent to
close at 727.45 rupees per 10 kg, while January soybean contract
ended 1.42 percent higher at 2,501.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed for January delivery ended up
0.98 percent higher at 3,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 2.9 rupees to
721.15 per 10 kg, while soybean gained 16 rupees to 2,468 per
100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 60 rupees
to 3,551.25 per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on hopes of a bumper crop and
increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward
stocks from last year also weighed, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract fell 1.47 percent to
close at 4,682 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric dropped 25 rupees to close at
5,197 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
January pepper futures hit a new contract low due to lower
demand from local and overseas buyers while traders awaited
full-fledged arrivals by month-end.
* The January pepper contract dropped 1.77 percent
to end at 31,150 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 30,900 rupees earlier in the day.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities and are expected to peak by month-end.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 54 rupees to
32,375 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended lower due to bearish
spot and increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state,
raising expectations of higher output, analysts said.
* The January jeera ended 1.99 percent down at
15,391 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices at the spot Unjha market fell 177 rupees to 15,817
rupees per 100 kg.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the
state's farm department.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)