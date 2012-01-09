MUMBAI Jan 9 India's guar seed futures continued their rally to a fresh record high on Monday, shrugging off fears that the measures taken by the commodities market regulator to curb volatility could dampen sentiment.

* The guar seed January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 4 percent up at a new record high of 8,207 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued showcause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last month, FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 424 rupees to 8,163 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell in a choppy trade as tepid demand and higher supplies in spot markets outweighed a decline in pulses sowing area and lower stocks with traders in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season, analysts said.

* January chana contract closed down 0.14 percent at 3,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 8 rupees to 3,433 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher, buoyed by firm global markets, though rainfall in oilseeds growing areas limited the gains, analysts said.

* January soyoil contract gained 1.54 percent to close at 727.45 rupees per 10 kg, while January soybean contract ended 1.42 percent higher at 2,501.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed for January delivery ended up 0.98 percent higher at 3,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 2.9 rupees to 721.15 per 10 kg, while soybean gained 16 rupees to 2,468 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 60 rupees to 3,551.25 per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on hopes of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year also weighed, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract fell 1.47 percent to close at 4,682 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric dropped 25 rupees to close at 5,197 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

January pepper futures hit a new contract low due to lower demand from local and overseas buyers while traders awaited full-fledged arrivals by month-end.

* The January pepper contract dropped 1.77 percent to end at 31,150 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 30,900 rupees earlier in the day.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by month-end.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices fell 54 rupees to 32,375 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended lower due to bearish spot and increased sowing in top producing Gujarat state, raising expectations of higher output, analysts said.

* The January jeera ended 1.99 percent down at 15,391 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices at the spot Unjha market fell 177 rupees to 15,817 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the state's farm department. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)