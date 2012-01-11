MUMBAI Jan 11 India's guar seed futures continued hitting new record highs for the third consecutive session with a 4 percent rise on Wednesday, shrugging off regulatory measures to curb volatility.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.96 percent at 9,012 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 9,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar has been rising for the past few months, with prices having more than doubled since September. Traders point to strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output as feeding the rally.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 277 rupees to 8,966 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures reversed initial losses and closed up in a choppy trade as a decline in pulses area and hopes of increase in demand during the festival season were outweighed by lower-level buying.

* Traders, however, are awaiting to see initial trends in fresh crop arrivals.

* The January chana contract closed up 0.55 percent at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Marginal supplies from the new crop have started hitting spot markets in southern states and are likely to gain momentum in next few days.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 7 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures hit new contract low hit early on Wednesday and bounced back on bargain buying, though sluggish demand in spot and hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end restricted gains.

* The January pepper ended 0.70 percent up at 30,115 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 29,250 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 96 rupees to 31,317 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended steady as prospects of a bumper crop and higher carryforward stocks from last year offset lower-level buying triggered by some overseas enquiries.

* The April turmeric edged down 0.09 percent at 4,636 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 4 percent since Jan. 4.

* Turmeric exports during April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher due to a decline in the daily spot supplies, but higher area under cultivation and poor spot demand limited the upside.

* The January jeera ended up 1.62 percent at 15,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin exports during April-November rose 28 percent to 26,500 tonnes.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 20 rupees to 15,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures wiped out early losses to end higher due to falling domestic arrivals and firm cues from the Malaysian palm oil futures, analysts said.

* The most-traded soybean for February delivery ended 0.91 percent higher at 2,596 rupees per 100 kg, while February soyoil ended 0.35 percent higher at 721.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery ended 2.11 percent higher at 3,479 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 5 rupees to 723.65 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 16 rupees to 2,492 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 3.75 rupees to 3,571.25 per 100 kg.

* "Trend is still firm in the oilseed complex. Expectations of lower supplies from the leading producing countries are supporting sentiment in the home market," said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)