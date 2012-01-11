MUMBAI Jan 11 India's guar seed futures
continued hitting new record highs for the third consecutive
session with a 4 percent rise on Wednesday, shrugging off
regulatory measures to curb volatility.
* The February guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.96
percent at 9,012 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit and a record high at 9,015 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar has been rising for the past few months, with prices
having more than doubled since September. Traders point to
strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks
and a decline in output as feeding the rally.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 277 rupees to 8,966
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures reversed initial losses and closed up in a
choppy trade as a decline in pulses area and hopes of increase
in demand during the festival season were outweighed by
lower-level buying.
* Traders, however, are awaiting to see initial trends in
fresh crop arrivals.
* The January chana contract closed up 0.55 percent
at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* Marginal supplies from the new crop have started hitting
spot markets in southern states and are likely to gain momentum
in next few days.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 7 rupees to 3,450
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures hit new contract low hit early on Wednesday
and bounced back on bargain buying, though sluggish demand in
spot and hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop
by January-end restricted gains.
* The January pepper ended 0.70 percent up at 30,115
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 29,250 rupees
earlier in the day.
* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 96 rupees
to 31,317 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to
17,000 tonnes.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended steady as prospects of a bumper crop
and higher carryforward stocks from last year offset lower-level
buying triggered by some overseas enquiries.
* The April turmeric edged down 0.09 percent at
4,636 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 4 percent since
Jan. 4.
* Turmeric exports during April-November rose 63 percent to
58,000 tonnes.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher due to a decline
in the daily spot supplies, but higher area under cultivation
and poor spot demand limited the upside.
* The January jeera ended up 1.62 percent at 15,418
rupees per 100 kg.
* Cumin exports during April-November rose 28 percent to
26,500 tonnes.
* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 20 rupees to 15,680
rupees per 100 kg.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from a year ago, according to data from the
farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil futures wiped out early losses to end
higher due to falling domestic arrivals and firm cues from the
Malaysian palm oil futures, analysts said.
* The most-traded soybean for February delivery
ended 0.91 percent higher at 2,596 rupees per 100 kg, while
February soyoil ended 0.35 percent higher at 721.75
rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed for April delivery ended 2.11 percent
higher at 3,479 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 5 rupees to 723.65
per 10 kg, while soybean fell 16 rupees to 2,492 per 100 kg. At
Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 3.75 rupees to
3,571.25 per 100 kg.
* "Trend is still firm in the oilseed complex. Expectations
of lower supplies from the leading producing countries are
supporting sentiment in the home market," said Vimala Reddy,
analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)