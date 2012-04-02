Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 2 percent after Sri Lanka newspapers reported the government had hiked duties on auto imports as of March 31, sparking fears sales in a key export market for the Indian auto maker would be hit.

Sri Lanka accounts for around 10 percent of Bajaj's sales and about 12-13 percent of EBITDA, according to a Deutsche Bank research report out on Monday.

