Indian shares may continue to drift lower even if the Reserve
Bank of India cuts interest rates in April, as uncertainty on
taxation of foreign portfolio investment from some destinations
is weighing on the rupee as well as equities, said Bank of
America.
Foreign brokerages have started complaining at recent Indian
provisions to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion,
saying they are couched in ambiguous language and could also be
used to target overseas market investors.
The views are split on a possible rate cut by the RBI in
April as oil prices remain higher even as the country's economic
growth is slowing.
Dollar demand from oil companies and a slowdown in foreign
institutional investment flows in March have resulted in a 3.5
percent depreciation of the rupee.
While foreign investors are yet to turn heavy sellers of
Indian stocks, historically the rupee's depreciation has been
negative for the market, according to strategists.
"Looking at all periods of sharp rupee depreciation (more
than 3 percent in a month), markets were negative on 75 percent
of the occasions and fell by an average of 4.2 percent," said
BofA in a note.
