* 10-yr yield rises 5 bps to 7.88 pct
* 1-yr OIS rises 8 bps; 5-yr up 5 bps
* Subbarao says inflation "still quite high" - media
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 16 India's benchmark government bond
yields rose their most in two-and-a-half months on Wednesday
after the central bank chief was reported by media as saying
inflation was "still quite high", denting hopes of a 50 basis
points rate cut this month.
Data on Monday showed inflation in December had fallen to a
three-year low, sparking hopes the Reserve Bank of India could
cut interest rates by as much as 50 bps at its policy review on
Jan. 29.
However, analysts said a 25 bps cut appeared more likely
after Subbarao's comments, which would also curb some of the
strong gains seen in bond prices since last December.
"It is a decline from the peak, but it is still quite high,"
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao was quoted by Dow Jones Newswires
as saying about the December data in an address to management
students in the northern Indian city of Lucknow on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 bps
higher at 7.88 percent, posting the biggest daily gain in yields
since Oct. 30 when it saw a similar rise. The yield rose to 7.89
percent earlier in the session, its highest since Jan. 10.
Swap rates also rose with the 1-year rate up
8 bps at 7.57 percent. The long-end benchmark 5-year rate
was up 5 bps at 7.15 percent.
Analysts said Subbarao's comments now made the outcome of
the RBI's policy review more uncertain, with some analysts even
saying the central bank could opt to not cut interest rates at
all.
"This gives the market, which is at highs, a reason to
rebalance and take excesses out. There is now some confusion
about whether it will be only a 25 bps cut or any at all," said
Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in
Mumbai.
Yields had dropped to 29-month lows in January on
expectations for interest rate cuts and hopes the government
would contain its fiscal deficit by limiting bond sales and by
considering raising diesel prices, among other measures.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand
Basu)