* 10-yr yield falls 4 bps to 7.84 pct

* India allows state-run firms to set diesel prices, but only incrementally

* RBI chief reiterates inflation concern - report

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian government bonds rose on Thursday, snapping a two-session fall, after the government allowed state-run refiners to set diesel prices, a move that could help cut the nation's bloated subsidy bill.

Gains were, however, capped as the government said any price hike could only be incremental, raising concerns that political control over such hikes would remain. [ID:ID:nL4N0AM5W5]

India's policy to subsidize retail prices of fuels such as diesel, which accounts for about 40 percent of refined fuel consumption, is a major drain on the government's finances and has been a reason for the country's high fiscal deficit.

"Given oil companies still need to take the approval from government authorities, I am not too excited about this news," said Vivek Rajpal, a strategist at Nomura in Mumbai.

"Though the first market reaction is positive, I really doubt the sustainability of such a reaction based on this news, especially once markets take a look at details."

The move, however, helped reverse some early weakness in bond prices after the central bank governor was quoted as saying that inflation remained too high.

Though the comment was a reiteration of what he said a day earlier, bond dealers said it helped further set back hopes of a bigger than 25 bps rate cut at the Jan. 29 policy review.

Dealers said selling by mutual funds in recent sessions has also been a drag on bonds. Funds have been net sellers of bonds to the tune of 28.7 billion rupees in the previous two sessions.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4 bps lower at 7.84 percent.

Swap rates also fell, with the 1-year rate 1 basis point lower at 7.56 percent. The long-end benchmark 5-year rate was also down 1 bp at 7.14 percent.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)