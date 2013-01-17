* 10-yr yield falls 4 bps to 7.84 pct
* India allows state-run firms to set diesel prices, but
only incrementally
* RBI chief reiterates inflation concern - report
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian government bonds rose on
Thursday, snapping a two-session fall, after the government
allowed state-run refiners to set diesel prices, a move that
could help cut the nation's bloated subsidy bill.
Gains were, however, capped as the government said any price
hike could only be incremental, raising concerns that political
control over such hikes would remain. [ID:ID:nL4N0AM5W5]
India's policy to subsidize retail prices of fuels such as
diesel, which accounts for about 40 percent of refined fuel
consumption, is a major drain on the government's finances and
has been a reason for the country's high fiscal deficit.
"Given oil companies still need to take the approval from
government authorities, I am not too excited about this news,"
said Vivek Rajpal, a strategist at Nomura in Mumbai.
"Though the first market reaction is positive, I really
doubt the sustainability of such a reaction based on this news,
especially once markets take a look at details."
The move, however, helped reverse some early weakness in
bond prices after the central bank governor was quoted as saying
that inflation remained too high.
Though the comment was a reiteration of what he said a day
earlier, bond dealers said it helped further set back hopes of a
bigger than 25 bps rate cut at the Jan. 29 policy review.
Dealers said selling by mutual funds in recent sessions has
also been a drag on bonds. Funds have been net sellers of bonds
to the tune of 28.7 billion rupees in the previous two sessions.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 4
bps lower at 7.84 percent.
Swap rates also fell, with the 1-year rate
1 basis point lower at 7.56 percent. The long-end benchmark
5-year rate was also down 1 bp at 7.14 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)