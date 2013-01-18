* 10-yr yield rises 2 bps to 7.86 pct

* Yields fall for four successive weeks, longest since September

* Government allows small hike in diesel prices

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian government bond yields came off lows to end higher on Friday as dealers chose to focus on the central bank's rate decision later this month and took profits on recent gains triggered by the government's move to allow fuel retailers to raise prices.

The government's move to gradually phase out diesel subsidies is widely expected to cut the subsidy bill and lower the fiscal deficit, though the Finance Minister has said he could not quantify immediate benefits.

India's government told fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month starting Friday in an attempt to prop up public finances without causing a popular backlash before elections.

Bond dealers said that while the diesel price move would have longer term benefits for fiscal discipline, the market was more worried about the central bank chief's recent comments on inflation and how it would influence the rate decision on Jan. 29.

Reserve Bank of India chief Duvvuri Subbarao has maintained that inflation remains high and there remained no room for monetary easing, scaling back any hopes of a bigger 50 basis points (bps) rate cut on easing inflation.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent, though they do not expect any move on the cash reserve ratio.

A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said that there was only space for a 50 basis points cut in the repo rate between now and March 2014.

"The RBI could decide to do it in one fell swoop in the January policy, however, this risks fanning inflation expectations and could also send out wrong signals on extent of rate cuts down the line," he said.

On balance, he expects a 25 bps cut each in the repo and cash reserve ratio in the January policy.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 bps higher at 7.86 percent. It fell to 7.81 percent earlier in the session.

Volumes remained slightly lower than recent sessions at 365.85 billion rupees.

The 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp over the week and has fallen for four straight weeks, its longest weekly falling streak since September.

Interest rate swaps have been less responsive to the government's move to partially free diesel prices.

The 1-year rate ended flat at 7.56 percent. The long-end benchmark 5-year rate was 1 bp higher at 7.15 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)