* 10-yr yield rises 2 bps to 7.86 pct
* Yields fall for four successive weeks, longest since
September
* Government allows small hike in diesel prices
MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian government bond yields
came off lows to end higher on Friday as dealers chose to focus
on the central bank's rate decision later this month and took
profits on recent gains triggered by the government's move to
allow fuel retailers to raise prices.
The government's move to gradually phase out diesel
subsidies is widely expected to cut the subsidy bill and lower
the fiscal deficit, though the Finance Minister has said he
could not quantify immediate benefits.
India's government told fuel retailers to raise the price of
subsidised diesel in small amounts every month starting Friday
in an attempt to prop up public finances without causing a
popular backlash before elections.
Bond dealers said that while the diesel price move would
have longer term benefits for fiscal discipline, the market was
more worried about the central bank chief's recent comments on
inflation and how it would influence the rate decision on Jan.
29.
Reserve Bank of India chief Duvvuri Subbarao has maintained
that inflation remains high and there remained no room for
monetary easing, scaling back any hopes of a bigger 50 basis
points (bps) rate cut on easing inflation.
Most analysts polled by Reuters expects the RBI to cut the
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent, though they do not
expect any move on the cash reserve ratio.
A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership said that there was only space for a 50 basis points
cut in the repo rate between now and March 2014.
"The RBI could decide to do it in one fell swoop in the
January policy, however, this risks fanning inflation
expectations and could also send out wrong signals on extent of
rate cuts down the line," he said.
On balance, he expects a 25 bps cut each in the repo and
cash reserve ratio in the January policy.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 bps
higher at 7.86 percent. It fell to 7.81 percent earlier in the
session.
Volumes remained slightly lower than recent sessions at
365.85 billion rupees.
The 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp over the week and has
fallen for four straight weeks, its longest weekly falling
streak since September.
Interest rate swaps have been less responsive to the
government's move to partially free diesel prices.
The 1-year rate ended flat at 7.56 percent.
The long-end benchmark 5-year rate was 1 bp
higher at 7.15 percent.
