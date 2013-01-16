MUMBAI Jan 16 India's benchmark government bond yields rose as much as 3 basis points on Wednesday after the central bank chief was cited by Bloomberg News as saying that inflation was still high and that there was no room for monetary stimulus.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 7.86 percent from its 7.83 percent close on Tuesday.

Investors were scaling back expectations of a bigger 50 basis points rate cut at the Jan. 29 policy review after the Subbarao comments made in a speech to management students in the northern city of Lucknow on Tuesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)