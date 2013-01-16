* 10-yr yield gains as much as 4 bps to 7.87 pct
* 1-yr OIS rises 5 bps; 5-yr up 3 bps
* Subbarao says inflation "still quite high"-media
MUMBAI, Jan 16 India's benchmark government bond
yields and swap rates rose on Wednesday after the central bank
chief Duvvuri Subbarao was reported by media as saying inflation
was "still quite high", denting hopes of a 50 basis points rate
cut this month.
Data on Monday showed inflation in December had fallen to a
three-year low, sparking hopes the Reserve Bank of India could
cut interest rates by as much as 50 bps at its policy review on
Jan. 29.
However, analysts said a 25 bps cut appeared more likely
after Subbarao's comments, which would also curb some of the
strong gains seen in bond prices since last December.
"It is a decline from the peak, but it is still quite high,"
Subbarao was quoted by Dow Jones Newswires as saying about the
December data in an address to management students in the
northern Indian city of Lucknow on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 3
basis points to 7.86 percent at 0451 GMT after earlier gaining
as much as 4 bps.
Swap rates also rose with the 1-year rate up
5 bps at 7.54 percent. The long-end benchmark 5-year rate
was up 3 basis points at 7.13 percent.
Analysts said Subbarao's comments now made the outcome of
the RBI's policy review more uncertain, with some analysts even
saying the central bank could opt to not cut interest rates at
all.
"This gives the market, which is at highs, a reason to
rebalance and take excesses out. There is now some confusion
about whether it will be only a 25 bps cut or any at all," said
Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in
Mumbai.
Yields had dropped to 29-month lows in January on
expectations for interest rate cuts and hopes the government
would contain its fiscal deficit by limiting bond sales and by
considering raising diesel prices, among other measures.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)