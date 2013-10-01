Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI Government bonds gained on Tuesday with the central bank saying it will provide liquidity by buying debt via open market operations.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 6 basis points at 8.71 percent. It fell to 8.68 percent in early trades.
Post-trading hours on Monday, the RBI said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on October 7.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.