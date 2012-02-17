Feb 17 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Friday, following lower-than-expected cut-off yields at the $2.43 billion debt sale.

At 3:08 p.m. (0939 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.18 percent, down 2 basis points from 8.20 percent prior to the auction result.

The benchmark 10-year bonds were part of the 120 billion rupees auction, which fetched a cut-off yield of 8.20 percent, lower than 8.23 percent projected by a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)