US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields fell on growing expectation the Reserve Bank of India could announce a debt buyback soon to offset the large government borrowing and infuse more liquidity.
At 10:10 a.m. (0443 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.29 percent, down 6 basis points from its Friday's close.
Traders said liquidity deficit in the banking system was over 1 trillion rupees despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio for banks, which the RBI said would infuse 320 billion rupees ($6.48 billion) into the banking system.
The RBI cut the banks' cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent in its policy review. ($1= 49.4 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
