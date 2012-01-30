Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields fell on growing expectation the Reserve Bank of India could announce a debt buyback soon to offset the large government borrowing and infuse more liquidity.

At 10:10 a.m. (0443 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.29 percent, down 6 basis points from its Friday's close.

Traders said liquidity deficit in the banking system was over 1 trillion rupees despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio for banks, which the RBI said would infuse 320 billion rupees ($6.48 billion) into the banking system.

The RBI cut the banks' cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent in its policy review. ($1= 49.4 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)