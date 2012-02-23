MUMBAI Feb 23 The Indian federal bond yields fell on Thursday on upbeat market mood on the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a 120-billion-rupee ($2.43 billion) debt purchase offer through open market operations after markets hours on Wednesday.

The RBI's selection of the current 10-year benchmark bond - 8.79 percent 2021 bond- for the OMO on Friday provided additional comfort. Click on for the story.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.17 percent, sharply down from Wednesday's close of 8.22 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)