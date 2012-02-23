US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI Feb 23 The Indian federal bond yields fell on Thursday on upbeat market mood on the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a 120-billion-rupee ($2.43 billion) debt purchase offer through open market operations after markets hours on Wednesday.
The RBI's selection of the current 10-year benchmark bond - 8.79 percent 2021 bond- for the OMO on Friday provided additional comfort. Click on for the story.
At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.17 percent, sharply down from Wednesday's close of 8.22 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)