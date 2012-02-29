MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian federal bond yields fell in early trade on Wednesday as sentiment perked up after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of debt through open market operations (OMO) this week.

At 9:04 a.m. (0334 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.21 percent.

Expectation of a sharp slowdown in growth in the quarter to end-December, which could pile pressure on the central bank to cut rates in the March 15 policy review, also helped sentiment, traders said.

India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than two years during the final months of 2011 as high interest rates and booming input costs hampered manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll showed. [ID: nL4E8DS1M3]

After trading hours on Tuesday, the central bank said it would buy 9.15 percent 2024, 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. ($1 = 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)