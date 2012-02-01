MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian federal bond yields slid as much as 17 basis points in early trade on Wednesday due to big buying after the central bank's announcement to purchase 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) of debt in tandem with the government's bond auction.

At 9:11 a.m. (0341 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 8.12 percent, after dipping to 8.10 percent. It had closed at 8.27 percent on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday evening, said it will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using multiple-price method on Friday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)