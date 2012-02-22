MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian federal bond yields rose in early trades on Wednesday as mood was dented with the Reserve Bank of India yet to announce a debt buy through open market operations for the week.

At 9:07 a.m. (0337 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, 4 basis points higher from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent.

Most traders were expecting the central bank to announce an offer to purchase government bonds on Tuesday evening to offset fresh supply from the $2.43 billion auction on Friday. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)