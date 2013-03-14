MUMBAI, March 14 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points on a Bloomberg TV report that February inflation likely rose a higher-than-expected 6.8 percent, citing unidentified sources.

At 11:10 a.m. (0540 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 bps on the news, erasing all earlier gains in prices to be flat on the day at 7.90 percent.

The official inflation data is due at around 0500 GMT. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)