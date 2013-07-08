MUMBAI, July 8 The trading band for Indian government bonds has been removed for Monday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India, or FIMMDA, said in its website.

The move is likely in anticipation of a spike in Indian bond yields after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday pushed up U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs, dealers said.

Usually, government bonds have a trading band of 15, 10 and 7.5 basis points depending on maturity.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 7.50 pct on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)