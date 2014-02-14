MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian government bonds fell on Friday, despite data showing the country's wholesale prices-based inflation easing to an eight-month low in January, as the core gauge was estimated to have accelerated from December.

Core wholesale price inflation was seen at around 3 percent last month, up from around 2.8 percent in December, according to economists.

That offset the impact from data earlier showing the broader gauge of wholesale prices-based inflation easing to an-eight-month low of 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.83 percent from levels before the WPI data was released after initially falling to as low as 8.79 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)