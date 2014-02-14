BRIEF-IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian government bonds fell on Friday, despite data showing the country's wholesale prices-based inflation easing to an eight-month low in January, as the core gauge was estimated to have accelerated from December.
Core wholesale price inflation was seen at around 3 percent last month, up from around 2.8 percent in December, according to economists.
That offset the impact from data earlier showing the broader gauge of wholesale prices-based inflation easing to an-eight-month low of 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.83 percent from levels before the WPI data was released after initially falling to as low as 8.79 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 19 An Indian government minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party and several top party colleagues must face trial for their alleged role in the 1992 demolition of a mosque by a Hindu mob, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.