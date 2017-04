MUMBAI Aug 30 India's central bank likely partly devolved three of the four bonds on sale, dealers who underwrite the sale told Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of India likely partially devolved the 7.28 pct 2019 bond as well as the 8.28 percent 2032 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, they said.

Bond yields fell after the central bank set lower-than-expected cutoffs on the benchmark paper.

The RBI sold 170 billion rupees of bonds on Friday in its biggest sale of the fiscal first half. (Reporting by India Markets Desk; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)