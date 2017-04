MUMBAI Nov 7 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) of 42-day cash management bills or short-term loans on Nov. 10 via a multiple price auction, the central bank said on Friday.

Bond traders had earlier said such a sale was possible given the government's cash balance was low.

($1 = 61.6100 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)