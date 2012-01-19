MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to open
flat on Thursday in absence of fresh triggers
while traders await the auction and buyback of
securities on Friday by the Reserve Bank of India for direction.
* Risk-on sentiment globally with the with Asian shares
rising to a 2-month high and a firm euro after news that the
International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis weighed.
* The central bank will on Friday buy back 8.07 percent
2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032
bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.38 billion).
* The bonds that are to be sold on Friday to raise 140
billion rupees are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond,
70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion
rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
* The market has tempered its view on rate cut in the RBI's
policy review on Jan. 24, after a spate of recent economic data
pointed towards pick-up in growth as well as persistent pressure
on non-food manufacturing prices.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is
expected to open flat and move in a range of 8.18 percent to
8.23 percent, traders said. On Wednesday, the yields settled 3
basis points lower at 8.19 percent.
($1=50.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)