MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian federal bond yields were steady in early morning trades on Thursday with traders awaiting the auction and debt buyback by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

* At 9.25 a.m. (0355 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.19 percent.

* The central bank will on Friday buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion).

* The bonds that are to be sold on Friday to raise 140 billion rupees are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

* Traders will also watch the weekly food and fuel inflation data, due later in the day.

* The RBI will not cut interest rates at its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)