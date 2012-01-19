* 10-year yield seen in a 8.15-8.25 pct range till RBI policy

* RBI is likely to hold its key repo rate steady on Tuesday

* Weekly food and fuel inflation data watched (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 19 Indian federal bond yields were stuck in a range on Thursday, ahead of a scheduled debt auction and the Reserve Bank of India's bond buyback on Friday.

At 10:13 a.m. (0443 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down one basis point on the day at 8.18 percent, having traded in a tight 8.18 to 8.20 percent band.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 26.10 billion rupees ($519 million), below the average of about 30 billion rupees normally traded in the first hour.

"The auction, along with the buyback on the same day, nullifies the impact of buying and selling on the yields, and hence there is not much of a movement," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at AK Capital.

The central bank will buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds worth 120 billion rupees.

The bonds that are to be sold by the government to raise 140 billion rupees are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

Traders will also watch the weekly food and fuel inflation data, due later in the day.

The 10-year yield is expected to trade in a 8.15 percent to 8.25 percent range till the central bank's policy review on Tuesday.

The RBI will not cut interest rates at its review, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

"Traders know that the recent run-up of bonds is largely because of the open market operations, rather than any fundamental change in the macro situation," a trader with a private bank said.

"With bonds having rallied already, they are circumspect to go further long from here," he said.

The five-year swap rate was up 1 basis point on the day at 7.22 percent and one-year swap rate was steady at 8.01 percent. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)