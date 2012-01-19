MUMBAI, Jan 19 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Thursday, as traders refrained from piling into bonds ahead of Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback and a bond auction, both slated for Friday. * At 1:02 p.m. (0732 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at 8.19 percent. * The central bank will buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.38 billion). * The government plans to raise bonds worth 140 billion rupees by auctioning 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds on Friday. * Market overlooked the data for weekly food price index, which only showed a marginal decline of 0.42 percent in the year to Jan. 7. * The market has been pricing in expectation of no cut in interest rates by the RBI due to persisting higher inflation. A Reuters poll of 22 economists showed the central bank is unlikely to cut rates in its monetary policy review on Jan. 24, but may do so by end of June. * Another poll by Reuters showed the economy's growth prospects have been hurt because of the RBI's aggressive policy tightening since March 2010. * Total traded volume for bonds on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 51.80 billion rupees, lower than 97.50 billion rupees traded around the same time. * The five-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent and one-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 8.00 percent. ($1=50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)