* More buybacks expected until March - traders * 10-year yield seen around 8 percent by March - DCB * OIS to rise if RBI does not cut CRR on Tuesday - Nomura (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Jan 19 Indian federal bond yields settled slightly lower as traders bought on the expectation that the Reserve Bank of India will continue debt buybacks until March even if policy interest rates are not cut immediately. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 8.17 percent, down from 8.19 percent on Wednesday. Yields were little changed most of the day as traders were reluctant to commit ahead of Friday's debt buyback by the RBI and a government bond auction. The RBI will buy back 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.39 billion). The government plans raise 140 billion rupees by auctioning 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. "It is almost a given that there will be regular buybacks even if the cash reserve ratio is not cut, which should keep bond yields supported," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. Since Nov. 24, the RBI has bought back 695.02 billion rupees ($13.71 billion) of bonds through open market operations. Yields have been little changed for the last three sessions despite the general consensus that the RBI is unlikely to cut interest rates when it reviews monetary policy on Tuesday. "Even if the cash reserve ratio is not cut (on Tuesday), interest rates will definitely be cut in the coming months," Verma said. He expects the 10-year bond yield fall to be around 8 percent by March. None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to cut rates next week, but all but one expect a cut by the end of June. Aggressive rate tightening by the central bank since March 2010 has hurt the economy's growth prospects, another Reuters poll showed. The market took little notice of data showing a marginal 0.42 percent decline in weekly food price index. ID:nL3E8CH31Y] Total traded volume for bonds on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 164.90 billion rupees, compared with 163.05 billion rupees on Wednesday. Swaps ended mostly steady, as lack of significant direction kept traders on the fringes. "If RBI does not cut CRR, the overnight fixing will be higher, and the OIS (overnight indexed swaps) will go up," said Vivek Rajpal, India Strategist at Nomura in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate and the one-year rate each ended 1 basis point higher at 8.02 percent and 7.22 percent respectively. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)