MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian federal bond yields are expected to be range-bound in early trades on Friday as most traders would likely stay on the sidelines ahead of a debt sale and buyback scheduled later in the day.

* Risk-on sentiment globally with the with Asian shares rising to fresh 2-month highs and a firm euro after successful bond sales in Spain and France will weigh, traders said.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open flat and move in a range of 8.12 percent to 8.20 percent, traders said. On Thursday, the yields settled at 8.17 percent, 2 basis points lower from Wednesday's close.

* The Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback is for 120 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) and sale is to raise 140 billion rupees of bonds.

* The central bank will on Jan. 24 review its policy. None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters expect it to cut rates in the review, but all but one expect a cut by the end of June. ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)