MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian federal bond yields were little changed in early morning trades on Friday as dealers stayed on the sidelines ahead of a debt sale and buyback, scheduled later in the day.

* At 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.17 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close, after moving in a narrow 8.16 to 8.18 band.

* The Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback is for 120 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) and sale is to raise 140 billion rupees of bonds. The results are due after 0900 GMT.

* The central bank will on Jan. 24 review its monetary policy. None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters expect it to cut rates in the review, but nearly all expect a cut by the end of June. ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)