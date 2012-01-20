* Traders await RBI's review for policy stance

* India to sell 140 bln rupees of debt, results due after 0900 GMT

* RBI likely to hold rates steady on Tuesday (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 20 Indian federal bond yields were largely steady on Friday as traders were cautious ahead of a debt sale and buyback later in the day.

At 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.16 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday's close, after moving in a tight 8.15 to 8.18 percent band.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 49.80 billion rupees ($990 million), above the average of about 40 billion rupees normally traded in the first two hours.

"The traders are waiting for the auction and open market operation bidding," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback is for 120 billion rupees and sale is to raise 140 billion rupees of bonds. The results are due after 0900 GMT.

Traders are also waiting for the RBI's outlook at its monetary policy review on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of 22 economists showed that the central bank is unlikely to cut rates on Tuesday, but nearly all expect a cut by the end of June.

"We expect the RBI to be explicit in its forward guidance and sound dovish in signalling a reversal in the rate cycle, as downside risks to growth outweigh inflationary concerns," Sonal Varma, an economist with Nomura, said in a note.

Asia's third largest economy will grow at its slowest pace in two years this fiscal year, as tight monetary policy and a logjam in government policy making stifles investment, a Reuters poll showed.

The country's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.11 percent rise in November, but manufactured products inflation remained sticky.

The five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.26 percent and the one-year rate was up 5 basis points at 8.07 percent. ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)