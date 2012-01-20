MUMBAI, Jan 20 Indian federal bond yields were lower on Friday on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will absorb a big chunk of bonds through a scheduled buyback, leaving room for traders to pick up bonds from the auction. * "Traders' expectation is, they will be able to replace their OMO stock with auction stock," said a trader with a foreign bank, referring to open market operations. * At 2:20 p.m. (0850 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.14 percent, down 3 basis points from Thursday's close of 8.17 percent. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield faced selling pressure at 8.14 percent, and moved in a narrow band of 8.14-8.15 percent. * A Reuters poll showed the RBI is likely to buy 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.65 rupees, yielding 8.1561 percent, the most liquid of the four bonds offered by the central bank. * The government is scheduled to raise 140 billion rupees ($2.98 billion) of bonds through the auction, the results for which along with buyback are due after 0900 GMT. * A Reuters poll showed the 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 may be sold at 98.33 rupees, yielding 8.1750 percent. * Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 134.05 billion rupees. ($1=50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)