* RBI widely expected to hold rates steady on Tuesday
* Traders await RBI's outlook on monetary policy stance
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Indian federal bond yields
were little changed on Friday with traders reluctant to build
large positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy
review on Tuesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at
8.18 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday's close of 8.17
percent, after moving in a 8.12 to 8.19 percent band.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 203.15 billion rupees ($4.03 billion) compared
with 90 billion-100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day.
The RBI will not cut interest rates on Tuesday, although it
is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a
Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.
"I am not in the camp that RBI will be signalling a easing
policy through CRR at this point in time, because you just have
one month of about 7.5 percent inflation number," said Ramit
Bhasin, managing director and head of markets at RBS.
"You need to have a couple of months of inflation at that
level, at which point of time, the RBI should be in a position
to give relief to the market."
Cash reserve ratio is the proportion of deposit lenders have
to maintain with the central bank, and currently stands at 6
percent.
India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation
gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a
9.11 percent rise in November.
"Because the market is not pricing in a cut, if we were to
get a rate cut, it would be bullish both for bonds and equity
markets," Bhasin said.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at
7.26 percent from 7.22 percent previously and the one-year swap
rate settled at 8.01 percent from 8.02 percent.
"What happened in OIS was basically driven by offshore
accounts. They realised there is going to be no rate cut and
liquidity, on an overnight basis, is extremely tight."
The one-year swap has gained 17 basis points this week.
($1=50.3 rupees)
(Editing by Harish Nambiar)