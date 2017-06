MUMBAI, March 14 India's benchmark 10-year bond yields fell as much as 3 basis points early on Thursday after the central bank government said the recently unveiled 2013/14 government budget was "responsible", raising hopes for a rate cut next week.

At 0335 GMT, the yield on the 10-year paper was down 3 basis points at 7.87 percent.

"The finance minister delivered a very responsible budget. You can quibble about how that is being achieved... but given the circumstances, I think it's (the budget) very measured and responsible," Reserve Bank of Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in London on Wednesday.

The comments come ahead of wholesale price inflation data due later in the day. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)