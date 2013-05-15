* 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 7.46 pct
* Yield hits 7.35 pct during the day, the lowest since Dec.
2, 2009
* New 10-year paper closes below repo rate in when-issued
trading
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 15 Indian bonds ended slightly
higher on Wednesday, giving up most of their intraday gains that
saw the 10-year yields drop to their lowest since December 2009,
as profit-taking offset growing expectations for a rate cut.
Bond yields slumped earlier in the day after Reserve Bank of
India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said he had taken note of
falling inflation, which investors interpreted as a signal of a
potential shift in the central bank's hawkish stance.
The comments came after data on Tuesday showed headline
wholesale inflation fell below 5 percent in April, raising
expectations the RBI could cut interest rates again at its next
policy review on June 17. It has cut policy rates by 75 basis
points so far this year.
Bond yields have dropped close to 40 basis points since the
May 3 policy due to hopes of easing inflation, expectations for
continued bond purchases from the RBI and a global market rally.
Still, some analysts were cautious about whether bond prices
would gain further, while expressing doubts about how
aggressively the RBI would actually end up cutting rates given
continued concerns about the wide current account deficit.
"We are sceptical on whether the rally has legs, especially
in light of the RBI commentary at the recent review and the 70
percent jump in trade deficit," said Radhika Rao, an economist
with DBS Bank in Singapore.
The 10-year bond yield fell 1 bp to 7.46
percent, after earlier falling as low as 7.35 percent, the
lowest since Dec. 2 2009.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 bps up
at 6.75 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest since
September 2011. The one-year rate rose 1 bp to
7.10 percent, after hitting 7.07 pct in the day, the lowest
since early January 2011.
The bonds rally has prompted economists and investment banks
to revise rate cut expectations.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects the central bank to
cut interest rates by 25 basis points on June 17, with another
25 bps in July - revising its prior expectation of a cut in
October - according to a note on Wednesday.
The rally has been supported by foreign investors, who have
bought $1.51 billion of debt so far in May, more than $992.2
million for the whole of April, regulatory data shows.
Bonds have also been bolstered by hopes the RBI would buy
bonds. Tight liquidity conditions have led lenders to borrow
over 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window in
six of the last seven sessions.
The rally in benchmark bonds has come even as India is set
to introduce a new 10-year paper on Friday with an auction of 70
billion rupees. It closed below the repo rate at 7.22 percent,
from its last close of 7.32 percent in the when-issued trades.
India is set to start the long-awaited sale of
inflation-linked government bonds next month, while Larsen &
Toubro Ltd became the first domestic company to issue such debt.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)