* 10-year bond yield falls 7 bp to 7.39 percent
* New Reuters snap poll shows more economists expecting rate
cut in June
* Five-year OIS at 6.72 percent, lowest since September 2011
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 16 Indian bond yields fell on
Thursday on expectations of a rate cut as early as in the June
policy review, on the back of benign inflation data and the
central bank chief's comment that the data would be taken into
account in future monetary policy decisions.
The 10-year bond yield fell 7 bps to 7.39
percent. It had fallen to 7.35 percent on Wednesday, the lowest
since Dec. 2, 2009.
"The market is trying to find an equilibrium level
commensurate with the emerging inflation outlook," said Sandeep
Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
According to a new Reuters snap poll, 7 of 14 economists,
who in a previous poll did not expect a rate cut in June, now
see a repo rate cut after inflation eased in April.
India's headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April,
dropping within the central bank's comfort zone for the first
time in more than three years and fuelling market hopes for more
monetary easing to revive flagging economic growth.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao said he was "very happy" with the data and the central
bank will take note of the softening inflation.
The most-traded 8.33 percent, 2026 bond yield also slipped 5
bp to close at 7.42 percent.
In the when-issued trades, the new 10-year 2023 bond, which
will be auctioned on Friday as part of the 150 billion rupee
($2.8 billion) bond auction, closed at 7.21 percent, below the
repo rate for a second consecutive session.
Securities trade on a when-issued basis when they have been
announced, but not yet issued.
Bagla expects the 2023 bond cut-off at Friday's auction to
be around 7.20-7.25 percent.
Some traders attributed Thursday's buying spree to
short-covering triggered after state-owned banks bought nearly
30 percent of bonds on Wednesday, according to trading and
reporting platform the Clearing Corp of India (CCIL).
The total volume reported on the CCIL platform was 865.55
billion rupees, above the daily average volumes reported so far
this week.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 bps
down at 6.72 percent, the lowest since September 2011. The
one-year rate was down 2 bp to 7.08 percent, the
lowest since January 2011.
($1=54.8 rupees)
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)