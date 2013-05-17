MUMBAI May 17 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) relaxed the upper price band, thus lowering the yield range for government securities, for Friday, according to a notice on its website.

FIMMDA relaxed the price band by 15 basis points, according to two dealers, who received the notice. The information posted on the dealers association website had not specified the amount by which the pricing band had been relaxed.

The trading band typically varies across bonds and securities.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 7 basis points on the day at 7.32 percent at 0640 GMT. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)