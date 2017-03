MUMBAI May 30 Indian government bond yields rose on Thursday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said retail inflation remained high, denting hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its policy review next month.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 7.40 percent after the comments, and was up 1 bp on the day.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)