* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.64 pct, down 7 bps

* RBI defers Friday's 150 bln rupee bond sale

* Foreign funds big buyers of India debt, bought $860 mln on Mon

* Headline inflation eases to 5-week low

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, Jan 15 Indian government bonds rose to their highest in more than 2-1/2 months on Wednesday as a sharp easing of headline inflation cemented bets the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at its policy review later this month.

Data on Wednesday showed headline inflation eased to a five-month low of 6.16 percent in December, helped by a softening in vegetable prices.

The drop in wholesale inflation came on the back of a fall in retail inflation to a three-month low, reinforcing expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will hold interest rates for a second consecutive month on Jan. 28.

Foreign funds have turned large buyers of Indian debt, purchasing nearly $2 billion in the four sessions to Monday. Of this, they bought $860 million on Monday, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.

After raising interest rates by 50 basis points over September and October, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan held rates steady last month, saying inflation data would largely determine the outlook for interest rates.

"Primary articles have driven the inflation data this time. The RBI governor will watch for month-over-month momentum in core inflation," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank.

"However, this data, in conjunction with what we saw in CPI, does indicate the RBI would continue with the previous meeting (stance) -- which is watching and waiting for more data. We believe a rate hike may not come in this meeting."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 10 basis points to 8.61 percent, its lowest since Oct. 31. It ended trading at 8.64 percent, down 7 bps. Bond markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

Bonds got a further boost after the central bank deferred a weekly 150 billion rupee debt sale, citing the government's sufficient cash condition.

Yields have eased 18 basis points this year after seeing their biggest rise since 2009 last year.

Interest rate swaps also eased in line with bond yields. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 10 bps lower at 8.15 percent. The 1-year rate was down 6 bps at 8.27 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Prateek Chatterjee)