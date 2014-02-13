(Corrects headline to say 'inflation', not 'inflows')

MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian government bond yields eased on Thursday after retail inflation slowed to a 2-year low, raising hopes that the central bank will stick to its guidance of no further hikes if price pressures continue to ease.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was down as much as 5 basis points in early trade. It was last trading at 8.78 percent, down 3 bps on the day.

Retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January, providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output in December offered little hope for an economic rebound. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)