(Corrects headline to say 'inflation', not 'inflows')
MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian government bond yields
eased on Thursday after retail inflation slowed to a 2-year low,
raising hopes that the central bank will stick to its guidance
of no further hikes if price pressures continue to ease.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was down as
much as 5 basis points in early trade. It was last trading at
8.78 percent, down 3 bps on the day.
Retail inflation slowed to a two-year low in January,
providing some relief to the ruling Congress party ahead of
national polls, but a third straight fall in industrial output
in December offered little hope for an economic rebound.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)