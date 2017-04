* Most of India's government bonds which the central bank has notified for repurchase on Tuesday are held at banks in their held-to-maturity portfolio, dealers say. * Tendering some of this debt already held would open up some space for banks to shift some existing papers to the HTM portfolio. * Dealers say the 6.07 percent 2014 bond could be the most tendered given it offers good profit potential depending on the price set by the Reserve Bank of India for the repurchase. * The bonds will likely be offered at lower than corresponding T-bill levels, dealers say. * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)