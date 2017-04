* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.77 percent after rising as much as 5 bps to 8.79 percent earlier in the session. * Traders pare positions ahead of a long weekend as uncertainty about liquidity next week persists. * Liquidity tight on account of corporate advance tax outflows. The four-day cash rate at a one-month high of 9.15 percent from the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent for one-day needs. * Some caution also prevails after data earlier showed core wholesale price inflation accelerated to around 3.15 percent in February from around 3 percent in January, even as the broader WPI gauge eased to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent. * The RBI raised 500.06 billion rupees ($8.18 billion) via the sale of 21-day term repos at an auction on Friday, setting a cut-off rate of 8.69 percent. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)