MUMBAI, April 15 India's 10-year benchmark rose as much as 5 basis points to 9 percent as traders braced for a 200 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) bond auction on Thursday which markets will absorb in a holiday-shortened trading week.

Uncertainty ahead of both wholesale and consumer price inflation later in the day also pressured bonds.

India's 200 billion rupees debt auction comes in a week with only three trading sessions due to holidays on Monday and Friday.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields were last up 4 bps at 8.99 percent from their previous close. ($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)