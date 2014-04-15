MEDIA-India's Motilal Oswal Real Estate to invest 8 bln rupees in current fiscal - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, April 15 India's 10-year benchmark rose as much as 5 basis points to 9 percent as traders braced for a 200 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) bond auction on Thursday which markets will absorb in a holiday-shortened trading week.
Uncertainty ahead of both wholesale and consumer price inflation later in the day also pressured bonds.
India's 200 billion rupees debt auction comes in a week with only three trading sessions due to holidays on Monday and Friday.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields were last up 4 bps at 8.99 percent from their previous close. ($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------