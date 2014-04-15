(Repeats with no changes to text)

* 10-year yield may post biggest single day rise in two weeks

* Debt on sale Thurs trading at least 20 bps above 10-yr bond

* Reuters poll shows CPI inflation edged up to 8.19 pct in March

MUMBAI, April 15 Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday, with the 10-year benchmark yield surging as much as 9 basis points, after wholesale inflation accelerated more than expected, and as traders worried about a large upcoming debt auction.

Wholesale price inflation accelerated to 5.70 percent in March from a year ago, above analyst expectations of a 5.30 percent increase.

The data spooked traders ahead of the more important consumer price inflation data due after the close of markets.

Annual retail price inflation is forecast to have edged up to 8.19 percent last month, after slowing to 8.10 percent in February, a Reuters poll shows.

The inflation concerns come at a time when bonds are already under pressure as traders brace for a 200 billion rupee ($3.32 billion) bond auction on Thursday, which markets will absorb in a holiday-shortened trading week.

"Essentially a truncated week and the large supply is worrying though anything above 9.05 percent (on 10-year bond) is a value buy," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.

The 10-year bond yield was up 8 basis points at 9.02 percent, after rising as much as 9 basis points to 9.03 percent. The 10-year yield was on its way to post its biggest single day rise in two weeks since April 2, when it had risen 16 basis points.

Two traders said there was a possibility of devolvement at the auction on Thursday, as some of the bonds were not liquid.

All of the bonds on offer were trading at least 20 basis points higher above the 10-year benchmark bond on the electronic trading platform, and were among the least traded. ($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)