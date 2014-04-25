* 10-year bond yield up 3 bps at 8.88 pct

* Lower-than-expected auction cut-offs hurt market sentiment

* Rising crude oil prices, prediction of lower-than-normal monsoon weigh

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, April 25 Indian government bonds fell on Friday after cut-off prices came in lower than expected at the country's $2.6 billion weekly auction, while inflation fears also weighed after the weather office forecast below-average monsoon rainfall.

The Reserve Bank of India sold 160 billion rupees of bonds earlier in the day, fully selling the allocation, but at yields that were higher than expected.

The auction results sparked some profit-taking after last week's rally, with the 10-year benchmark yield ending up 3 basis points for the week, snapping two weeks of falls.

Trading is expected to remain range-bound in the near-term, with debt supply likely to dominate sentiment. India is also set to sell 160 billion rupees worth of bonds next week, marking a fifth consecutive week in which trading sessions will be cut by a holiday.

"With a shorter week ahead, participants are looking to go short to make space for the next auction," said Anoop Verma, vice president-fixed income at DCB Bank.

The 10-year benchmark yield ended up 3 bps at 8.88 percent from its previous close.

Sentiment was also hit after the Indian Meteorological Department forecast the country was likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation.

However, improved cash conditions are providing comfort to markets, with the overnight cash rate at 8.30/8.40 percent, easing after touching a three-week high of 9.15 percent last week.

In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.60 percent. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)