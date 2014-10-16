* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 basis points at 8.37 percent

* Yield drops as low as 8.34 pct, lowest since Sept. 5, 2013

* 10-year may touch 8 pct levels by end of December-trader

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, Oct 16 India's benchmark 10-year bonds rose to a more than 13-month peak on Thursday as a continued fall in global crude oil prices and a sharp decline in U.S. treasury yields cheered sentiment while the recent fall in domestic inflation also helped.

Oil fell more than $1 a barrel on Thursday to a four-year low below $83 a barrel as growing concerns over the global economy stretched a four-month rout.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs and the price fluctuations in global markets can have a major impact on the country's current account and trade balance as also domestic inflation.

Traders said sentiment for domestic debt has broadly been positive following the lower-than-expected retail and wholesale inflation data released earlier this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is nevertheless expected to keep interest rates on hold until the April-June quarter, given that it fears an uptick in inflation at the end of the year due to poor monsoon and a less favourable base effect from last year.

Analysts, however, said they expect the RBI to move more aggressively once it starts to loosen monetary policy.

"The fall in global crude oil prices is helping bonds. We could see the 10-year drop to 8 percent by the end of this calendar year," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.37 percent. The yield touched 8.3449 percent earlier in the session, its lowest since Sept. 5, 2013.

The continued buying of debt by foreign portfolio investors is also helping bonds. Foreign funds have bought debt worth $1.7 billion so far in October, taking total inflows in 2014 to $21.3 billion.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 6 bps at 7.51 percent while the one-year rate closed 11 bps lower at 8.17 percent.

The five-year and one-year rate dropped to as low as 7.46 percent and 8.12 percent respectively during trade, their lowest levels since July 15, 2013.

Traders said the fall in OIS rates was largely on the back of stop losses getting triggered and the two rates could fall further towards 7.45 percent and 8 percent, respectively. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)