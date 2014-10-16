* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 basis points at 8.37
percent
* Yield drops as low as 8.34 pct, lowest since Sept. 5, 2013
* 10-year may touch 8 pct levels by end of December-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 16 India's benchmark 10-year bonds
rose to a more than 13-month peak on Thursday as a continued
fall in global crude oil prices and a sharp decline in U.S.
treasury yields cheered sentiment while the recent fall in
domestic inflation also helped.
Oil fell more than $1 a barrel on Thursday to a four-year
low below $83 a barrel as growing concerns over the global
economy stretched a four-month rout.
India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs and the
price fluctuations in global markets can have a major impact on
the country's current account and trade balance as also domestic
inflation.
Traders said sentiment for domestic debt has broadly been
positive following the lower-than-expected retail and wholesale
inflation data released earlier this week.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is nevertheless expected to
keep interest rates on hold until the April-June quarter, given
that it fears an uptick in inflation at the end of the year due
to poor monsoon and a less favourable base effect from last
year.
Analysts, however, said they expect the RBI to move more
aggressively once it starts to loosen monetary policy.
"The fall in global crude oil prices is helping bonds. We
could see the 10-year drop to 8 percent by the end of this
calendar year," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with
First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3
basis points at 8.37 percent. The yield touched 8.3449 percent
earlier in the session, its lowest since Sept. 5, 2013.
The continued buying of debt by foreign portfolio investors
is also helping bonds. Foreign funds have bought debt worth $1.7
billion so far in October, taking total inflows in 2014 to $21.3
billion.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended down 6 bps at 7.51
percent while the one-year rate closed 11 bps
lower at 8.17 percent.
The five-year and one-year rate dropped to as low as 7.46
percent and 8.12 percent respectively during trade, their lowest
levels since July 15, 2013.
Traders said the fall in OIS rates was largely on the back
of stop losses getting triggered and the two rates could fall
further towards 7.45 percent and 8 percent, respectively.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)