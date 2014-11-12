MUMBAI Nov 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield fell 4 basis points to 8.15 percent on Wednesday, marking
a 15-month low, on hopes data later in the day would show easing
inflation, with sentiment also boosted by expectations for
strong foreign buying.
Consumer inflation in October, due at 1730
India time (1200 GMT), is expected to have eased to a record low
of 5.80 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, strong foreign demand at Tuesday's auction of
unutilised debt limits also raised hopes for continued buying by
overseas investors.
The 10-year bond yield was down 3 bps at 8.16
percent at 0955 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since Aug.
8, 2013.
(Reporting by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam)