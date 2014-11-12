MUMBAI Nov 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 8.15 percent on Wednesday, marking a 15-month low, on hopes data later in the day would show easing inflation, with sentiment also boosted by expectations for strong foreign buying.

Consumer inflation in October, due at 1730 India time (1200 GMT), is expected to have eased to a record low of 5.80 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, strong foreign demand at Tuesday's auction of unutilised debt limits also raised hopes for continued buying by overseas investors.

The 10-year bond yield was down 3 bps at 8.16 percent at 0955 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since Aug. 8, 2013. (Reporting by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam)