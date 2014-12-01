* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 8.06 pct
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 1 India's benchmark bonds rose to
their highest level in over 16 months on Monday as investors
drew comfort from the sustained fall in global crude oil prices
while hoping for a surprise cut in interest rates by the central
bank on Tuesday.
Only 4 out of 45 analysts polled by Reuters expect the
Reserve Bank of India to lower interest rates at its policy
review, despite the sharp decline seen in retail inflation in
recent months.
Markets however, particularly debt and swaps, have been
pricing in a 25-basis-points cut in rates and there is a risk of
a sell-off in bonds if the central bank statement also remains
elusive about rate cuts, dealers said.
In the event of a rate cut though, the 10-year yield can
drop to 7.85-7.90 percent, dealers added.
"I am not expecting a cut in rates. The 10-year bond yield
could settle between 8.10-8.20 percent by end of day tomorrow
with policy stance remaining unchanged from the previous one,"
said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank.
"I think the statement will be dovish to the extent of
mentioning the comfort over falling crude but there isn't likely
to be any guidance on rates," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3
basis points at 8.06 percent. The yield dropped as low as 8.04
percent, its lowest level since July 30, 2013.
The fall in global crude oil prices aided sentiment for debt
and will continue to be monitored for direction.
Brent crude oil fell more than $2 a barrel to a five-year
low below $68 on Monday as investors looked for a price floor
after last week's OPEC decision not to cut production.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.16 percent
while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.75
percent.
