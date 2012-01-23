MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian federal bond yields are expected to trade in a tight band on Monday, as dealers stayed cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield should start largely steady and move in a 8.15 percent to 8.23 percent range, traders said. On Friday, the yield ended up one basis point at 8.18 percent.

* The central bank will on Jan. 24 review its policy. None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters expect it to cut rates in the review, but all but one expect a cut by the end of June.

* Traders will await the RBI's macroeconomic and monetary development report to be released at 5:00 p.m. (1130 GMT), which will set the tone for the policy review. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)