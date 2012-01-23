* Traders prune positions ahead of RBI rate decision Tue

* 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.18-8.23 pct range - Nomura (Adds details, quotes, updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian federal bond yields nudged higher on Monday as investors chose to prune positions a day prior to Reserve Bank of India's rate decision.

At 10:31 a.m. (0501 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, up from Friday's close of 8.18 percent.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 36.45 billion rupees ($726.10 million), in line with 35 billion-40 billion rupees usually dealt by this time.

"Before the policy on Tuesday, nobody will like to hold large positions," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura in Mumbai.

"So we could expect bonds to trade in a range of 8.18 percent to 8.23 percent during the session."

The Reserve Bank of India will review its policy on Tuesday and none of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week expect it to cut rates.

"People are seeking clarity on the central bank's stance on liquidity in banking system and future bond buybacks. So some profit taking in bonds cannot be ruled out," said a dealer with a large private-sector bank.

The central bank has since November bought back 695.02 billion rupees of government bonds to offset the impact of the large debt sales.

7 out of 20 respondents at a Reuters poll last week expect the RBI to cut CRR, the proportion of deposits that must be held with the RBI, by 25 or 50 basis points from its current 6 percent on Tuesday.

But top officials of the RBI have downplayed a cash reserve ratio cut, saying it would be contrary to its anti-inflationary stance.

Nonetheless, the cash supply deficit in the banking system remains above 1 trillion rupees, well above the RBI's comfort zone of around 600 billion rupees and the government's borrowing is due to end only early March, a factor which could worsen the liquidity position.

The central bank's macroeconomic and monetary development report due at 5:00 p.m. (1130 GMT) could offer some clues on what to expect from the Tuesday's policy review.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.26 percent and the one-year swap rate was 5 basis points lower 7.96 percent from 8.01 percent on Friday. ($1 = 50.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)