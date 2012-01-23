MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday as traders stayed on sidelines a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision.

* At 2:32 p.m. (0903 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent. It has moved in 8.17-8.21 percent band so far in the session.

* The total traded volume on the electronic trading platform was at 89.15 billion rupees ($1.78 billion), much lower than 134.05 billion rupees dealt around this time on Friday.

* None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week expect the RBI to cut interest rates in its monetary policy review on Tuesday.

* There is, however, expectation that the RBI may cut the banks' cash reserve ratio to ease a prolonged cash crunch and also indicate the beginning of a softening in monetary stance.

* 7 out of 20 respondents at a Reuters poll last week said they expect the RBI to cut CRR, by 25 or 50 basis points from its current 6 percent on Tuesday.

* The RBI will release its macroeconomic and monetary development report at 5:00 p.m. (1130 GMT), which is likely to offer clues on the likely direction of interest rates.

* The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent and the one-year swap rate was 5 basis points lower 7.96 percent from 8.01 percent on Friday. ($1 = 50.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)