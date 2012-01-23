MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian federal bond yields
were mostly steady on Monday as traders stayed on sidelines a
day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision.
* At 2:32 p.m. (0903 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent. It has
moved in 8.17-8.21 percent band so far in the session.
* The total traded volume on the electronic trading platform
was at 89.15 billion rupees ($1.78 billion), much lower than
134.05 billion rupees dealt around this time on Friday.
* None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week
expect the RBI to cut interest rates in its monetary policy
review on Tuesday.
* There is, however, expectation that the RBI may cut the
banks' cash reserve ratio to ease a prolonged cash crunch and
also indicate the beginning of a softening in monetary stance.
* 7 out of 20 respondents at a Reuters poll last week said
they expect the RBI to cut CRR, by 25 or 50 basis points from
its current 6 percent on Tuesday.
* The RBI will release its macroeconomic and monetary
development report at 5:00 p.m. (1130 GMT), which is likely to
offer clues on the likely direction of interest rates.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate was down
1 basis point at 7.25 percent and the one-year swap rate
was 5 basis points lower 7.96 percent from 8.01
percent on Friday.
($1 = 50.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)